Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Raised by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 519.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $43.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $546.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,328,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $601.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

