AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AerCap by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 6.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AerCap by 34.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AER stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27. AerCap has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $79.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

