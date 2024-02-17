AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.
AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
AER stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27. AerCap has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $79.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.85.
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
