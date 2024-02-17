AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $109.72

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $109.72 and last traded at $110.44, with a volume of 728242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

Get AGCO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3,115.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,440 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $152,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 7,297.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,769,000 after buying an additional 713,142 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 2,102.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after buying an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,733,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.