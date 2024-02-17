Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2024

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIOGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 8,030,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 647,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James William Burns sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $26,737.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $277,397.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James William Burns sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $26,737.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AGIO stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. 638,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,677. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $29.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.