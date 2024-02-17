Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Issues Earnings Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.58% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of AGIO stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 638,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,677. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $29.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.76.
Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals
In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $209,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $920,818.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,976. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.
