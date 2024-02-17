Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADC. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.28.

ADC stock opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $75.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 10,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 28,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,749. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

