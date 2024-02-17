Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACI. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 195.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 161,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,043,000 after acquiring an additional 63,822 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

