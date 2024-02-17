Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.21.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alcoa

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $242,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.