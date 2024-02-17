Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

AA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.21.

AA stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.49. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Alcoa by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 670,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 18.2% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,229,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after buying an additional 343,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Alcoa by 62.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 453,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 174,187 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,557,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

