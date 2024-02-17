Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,713 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,713 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000. Arista Networks comprises about 2.3% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.75. 2,433,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,504. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.29. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $292.66.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total value of $73,895.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,612.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,812 shares of company stock worth $45,220,438 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

