Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.1 %

BABA traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $73.91. 16,393,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,360,756. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $105.05. The company has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $81.43.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

