Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Reduced by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 3.2% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 100.4% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 39.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 119,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,393,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,360,756. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

