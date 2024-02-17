Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.90.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 0.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $225.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.23 and a 200 day moving average of $178.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

