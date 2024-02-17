Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,540. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $225.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.39.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,000. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,561,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.90.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

