Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,540. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $225.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.90.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
