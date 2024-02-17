Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Update

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,010,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 10,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Altimmune Stock Down 2.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altimmune by 2,407.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altimmune by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,219 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $14,023,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 831,193 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,597.0% during the 4th quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 779,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. 3,627,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Altimmune has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $12.99.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

