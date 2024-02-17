Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Update

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,010,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 10,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Altimmune stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. 3,627,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Altimmune has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $12.99.
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
