Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2024

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,010,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 10,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altimmune by 2,407.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altimmune by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,219 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $14,023,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 831,193 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,597.0% during the 4th quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 779,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Stock Down 2.1 %

Altimmune stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. 3,627,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Altimmune has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $12.99.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

