Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

ALT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Altimmune Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALT stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $470.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

