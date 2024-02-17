Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,331,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,403 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 12.69% of Amdocs worth $1,295,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.21. 809,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,119. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.49. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

