American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

