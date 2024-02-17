American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 179,040 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of American International Group worth $43,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 48,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.82. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.82.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

