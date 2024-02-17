Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Short Interest Update

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 968,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,424,000 after buying an additional 3,957,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 192.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $39,224,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 309.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. UBS Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $30.01. 718,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,814. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

