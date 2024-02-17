AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $15.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,297,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average is $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

