Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 154.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth about $242,000.

Get Amplify Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IPAY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,481. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $474.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.