Analysts Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) PT at $78.00

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.69.

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get IAC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAC

IAC Stock Up 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of IAC

IAC stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. IAC has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC by 113,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after buying an additional 14,539,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,534,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,549,000 after purchasing an additional 347,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 16.9% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,960,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,201,000 after purchasing an additional 428,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.