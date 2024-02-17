Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM opened at $12.41 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,812,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 102.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

