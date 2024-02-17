Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.25. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

