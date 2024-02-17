Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Trading Down 10.9%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.81. 179,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 696,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $782.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

