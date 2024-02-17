Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 47.4% annually over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 107.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $15.93. 2,240,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,009,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 81,632 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 930,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 775,827 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 441,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

