Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.79-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.85.

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $199.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $206.77. The company has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

