Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials updated its Q2 guidance to $1.79-$2.15 EPS.

Applied Materials Trading Up 6.3 %

AMAT opened at $199.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $206.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.85.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

