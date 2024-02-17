Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 85.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,944,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,243. The company has a current ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $183,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,822,078.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $183,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,822,078.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,325 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 129,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

