Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,390 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 543.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 23,647 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

