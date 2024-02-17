Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.68.

Several analysts recently commented on AMBP shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.0% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,105,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 383,081 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 771.2% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,783,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 2,464,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

