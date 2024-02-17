Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,577 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 70.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 29,954.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $39,559,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

ARES traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $134.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,510. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $71.36 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.13.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.87%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

