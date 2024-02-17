Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $325.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.38.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $261.81 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.17 and a 200-day moving average of $214.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total transaction of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,812 shares of company stock worth $45,220,438 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,493,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.