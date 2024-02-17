Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.81

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.81 and last traded at $52.19, with a volume of 351726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

ARVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 1,015.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

