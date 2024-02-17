Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.81

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.81 and last traded at $52.19, with a volume of 351726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ARVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.
Arvinas Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 1,015.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
