Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arvinas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Arvinas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.40.

ARVN opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,704,000 after buying an additional 427,871 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,613,000 after acquiring an additional 466,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,683,000 after acquiring an additional 243,167 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $173,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

