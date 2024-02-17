Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

AINC opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

