Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 119,102 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $215,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 105.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 77.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AZPN traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.75. 353,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,964. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $247.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.78.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

