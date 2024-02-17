AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.72. 1,650,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,830. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $59.61.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

