Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.51

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 1192649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$0.69 to C$0.61 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Aurora Cannabis Price Performance
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.