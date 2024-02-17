Auto Prop Reit Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance

Auto Prop Reit Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

