Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.46

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.46 and last traded at $112.17, with a volume of 250448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after buying an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,961,000 after buying an additional 459,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,103,000 after buying an additional 133,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Autoliv by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after buying an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Autoliv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

