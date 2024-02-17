AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.13.

Shares of AN stock opened at $142.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $120.26 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoNation will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,661 shares of company stock worth $71,540,522. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

