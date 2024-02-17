AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,857.12.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,727.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,277. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,855.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,671.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,594.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

