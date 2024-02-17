AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,727.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,671.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,594.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,855.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,857.12.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

