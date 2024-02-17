Avalanche Price Tops $38.78 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $38.78 or 0.00076054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion and approximately $460.67 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00019569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,544,978 coins and its circulating supply is 367,512,068 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

