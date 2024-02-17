Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Shares of NYSE ASM opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 million, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209,306 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.