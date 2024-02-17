Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) PT Lowered to $240.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a sell rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.40.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of CAR stock opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.67 and a 200-day moving average of $186.60. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $112.13 and a one year high of $246.93.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 824.24% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.46 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 274.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $806,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

