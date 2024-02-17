Aviva PLC Acquires 12,730 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $293.00 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.64 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.31.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

