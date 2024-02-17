Aviva PLC Acquires 21,449 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,449 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $17,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 19.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.4 %

ULTA opened at $532.09 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $492.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.43. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

